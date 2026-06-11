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Naval Station Mayport sailor among 58 men arrested in child sex sting operation, deputies say

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests from "Operation Bad Habits"
Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests from "Operation Bad Habits" Marion County Sheriff's Office arrests from "Operation Bad Habits" (Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A sailor stationed at Naval Station Mayport is among the 58 men arrested in a Marion County Sheriff’s Office child sex sting operation.

MCSO announced the arrests that resulted from “Operation Bad Habits” on Thursday.

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The arrest report for Adriane Ilao Orpilla, 22, lists him as a sailor stationed at NS Mayport.

Adriane Ilao Orpilla

Adriane Ilao Orpilla Adriane Ilao Orpilla (Provided by Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Other suspects from Northeast Florida were also arrested, including:

  • Timothy Templeton, Lawtey
  • Israel Rosario, Interlachen
  • John Goodman, Jacksonville
  • Nickolas Hester, Keystone Heights

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Deputies say undercover officers posed as children online and then arrested the people who showed up to meet them.

The Lake City Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were among the agencies that assisted MCSO with the operation.

Action News Jax has reached out to NS Mayport about Ilao Orpilla’s arrest and we are waiting to hear back.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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