Pair facing child exploitation charges in Ware County

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Ware County Detectives arrested Amy Crews, 45, and Joel Heath, 42, on felony charges related to inappropriate contact with a female victim under 12 years old. Crews was arrested on June 2 and Heath was arrested on June 4 following an investigation initiated by reports received in early June.

The reports prompted detectives to check on the welfare of the female victim, who is under 12 years old, according to Ware County Sheriff’s office. During their investigation, detectives searched Crews’ cell phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evidence on Crews’ phone indicated she had taken nude images of the child and sent them to a man for money, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews allegedly told detectives that she took and sold the photos for money to have her driver’s license reinstated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Heath, identified as Crews’ male associate, was charged for receiving the nude images of the underage female juvenile.

Crews and Heath were booked into the Ware County jail and held on no bond after appearing before a Ware County Magistrate

Crews is charged with one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of Children and Parole Violation. Heath is charged with seven felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

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