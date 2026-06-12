Boil water advisory issued in Bradford County

LAWTEY, Fla. — A water main break Friday on U.S. 301 in Lawtey has prompted a precautionary boil water notice for all residents on the water system.

The notice was issued as a safety precaution following the water main break. Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient for boiling. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until bacteriological testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

Residents will be contacted as soon as notice is received from the lab that the samples have cleared.

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