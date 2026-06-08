Two women arrested for alleged quitclaim deed fraud scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local business owner is speaking out after he says he was the victim of an organized fraud scheme.

Two women were arrested last week on fraud-related charges for allegedly filing bogus quit-claim deeds in the Springfield area.

“It is very depressing,” said business owner Avery McKnight. “It’s embarrassing.”

This was business partner Avery McKnight’s reaction when he realized his business, Hair Architects, was being evicted from the building.

“We’ve been here about 15 years,” said McKnight.

Hair Architects is located at 849 A Philip Randolph Boulevard.

The Duval County Property Appraiser’s website shows that the building used to be owned by Jerome Hill until he passed away in 2018.

The building was then passed to Hill’s son and his wife.

But in 2023, the Duval County Property Appraiser’s website shows that a quitclaim deed, which is a legal document used to quickly transfer ownership of a property, was filed for the building by a woman named Kacheryl Gantt, and it was seemingly signed by one of the building’s two owners.

The deed also shows two witnesses signed it, and it was notarized by Manuela Roberts.

In 2025, McKnight says Gantt approached his business and said she now owned the building and rent should be paid to her.

“Everything looked official, so we signed the lease,” said McKnight.

Later that year, McKnight says he was at an Eastside Coalition meeting when he heard several tenants were being sued to be evicted by Gantt.

“We reached out to one of the heirs, which was the son, and then the wife, and she confirmed that we should have been paying them and no one else,” said McKnight. “Shortly thereafter, we discontinued paying rent to Mrs. Gantt.”

McKnight says Gantt then sued his business to be evicted, and in February 2026, his doors were closed.

“This was a major setback. This was a blow,” said McKnight.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Gantt and Roberts were both arrested last week on fraud-related charges.

According to the incident reports, Gantt allegedly filed three fraudulent quitclaim deeds between 2023 and 2024 and had them notarized by Roberts.

We called Roberts and asked if she wanted to provide a statement about her recent arrest. She said she didn’t have one.

We also reached out to Gantt by going to her business and by giving her a call. We were unable to reach her both times.

Through an attorney, Hair Architects moved back into their building.

“I believe in the rule of law. I haven’t convicted her, even if the court of public opinion has. I believe she has her day in court,” said McKnight.

Both Gantt and Roberts are set to be arraigned on June 24th.

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