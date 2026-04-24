WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on Brantley County wildfire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state officials gave an update on the response to the Brantley County wildfire on Friday afternoon.

During that update, officials said the wildfire in Brantley County was started by a balloon from a kids’ birthday party that landed on a power line and created an arc, which caught the ground on fire.

You can watch the full briefing below as it aired on the Action News Jax YouTube channel:

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