Skateboarder breaks his own world record, all for a good cause

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A professional skateboarder finished his 39-day journey from Venice Beach, California, to Neptune Beach on his skateboard.

Chad Caruso broke his own world record of 57 days as the fastest male athlete to skateboard across the country.

Action News Jax Madison Foglio caught up with Caruso while he was in Baldwin.

“I’m averaging 72 miles a day on this trip…about 12-16 hours a day roughly and feel every minute of it,” said Caruso.

Caruso’s journey began on May 1st. He’s been livestreaming his entire trip on YouTube.

Besides beating his own world record, Caruso says he’s doing this trip for another reason.

“I got sober 10 years ago and that was a pivotal point in my life,” said Caruso. “It completely changed everything.”

Caruso is raising money for a nonprofit called ‘Natural high’, which inspires and empowers kids to find their “natural high” without alcohol or drugs.

“Skateboarding was the thing that kept me out of trouble. I did it my whole life. I was obsessed with it. Got injured and I ended up quitting,” said Caruso. “Brought it back and everything turned out better.”

We asked Caruso what his message is to anyone watching at home.

Get outside, meet some people, do some things you have any idea bring it to life, just put in the effort. Give yourself the best chance by having a clear mind,” said Caruso.

Foglio spoke with Caruso at the finish line. He told her he was overwhelmed with emotion and appreciation by all of the spectators who came to cheer him on.

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