Indian national arrested in Jacksonville, accused of a $13 million drug trafficking crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dipakkumar Ghelani, of India, is in the Duval County Jail charged with trafficking cannabis.

Ghelani, 34, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on April 16.

According to a news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ghelani was trafficking drugs with an estimated street value of $13 million.

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“Ghelani’s arrest shows how valuable our 287(g) partnerships are,” said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. “The Florida Highway Patrol has consistently proven to be a reliable partner in supporting ICE’s efforts to arrest potentially dangerous criminal illegal aliens like Ghelani, who’s been convicted of providing alcohol to a child and arrested for felony possession of money from selling drugs, being a fugitive from justice, and drug trafficking.”

ICE reports that Ghelani was in the U.S. illegally. His visa expired in May 2019.

He is due in court in Jacksonville on May 7. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. ICE says he will face immigration proceedings.

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