Hilliard volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency while fighting brush fire

HILLIARD, Fla. — A firefighter with the Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department died Thursday in the line of duty, the Town of Hilliard announced in a news release Friday.

Firefighter James “Kevin” Crews died after experiencing a medical emergency while fighting the Old Dixie Highway Fire just south of Henry Smith Road in Hilliard, the Town said.

Crews’ emergency happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday “during brushfire suppression operations on the fifth wildfire to break out in Hilliard” in the past week, the release said.

First aid was given to Crews at the scene and he was taken to UF Health on New Kings Road for further treatment, but died at the hospital at 6:50 p.m.

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“Our department and our community have lost a hero,” Hilliard Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Johnson said in the release. “Kevin was the epitome of courage and dedication. His sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are focused on supporting his family and our personnel during this unimaginably difficult time.”

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Crews began his career as a firefighter in Ware County, Georgia, and was a two-year veteran of Hilliard VFD assigned to Station 4, the Town said.

The Town of Hilliard and Hilliard Volunteer Fire Department are working closely with Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and State investigative agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident, the news release said.

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