‘Hero of the faith’: Tim Tebow announces the death of his father Robert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow announced the death of his father Robert on social media on Friday.

Tebow, 38, said his father died Thursday night, sharing the following tribute to his dad:

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home! Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, “Jesus.” He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face. Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon Dad!"

Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home!



Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is.



He’s home.

Forever!



I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply… pic.twitter.com/kqaKNIjMK8 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 24, 2026

Robert Tebow was the founder and ministry leader of the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association based in Jacksonville.

Tim Tebow spoke in 2023 at a Vero Beach Prayer Breakfast and according to TCPALM.COM talked about the important role his father played in his life, serving as a role model for his faith.

“One of the reasons my dad is one of my biggest heroes is because I got to watch him under so many extreme situations stand up and share the love of Jesus Christ,” Tebow said. “Just down the road in Jacksonville, Florida, we’d go to a restaurant, and he would stand up and we would pray before we’d eat. He was so bold; he is so bold, and I am not. To be bold means to put it all on the line to do whatever is necessary and my dad has been willing to do that for the sake of the gospel for so many years.”

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Tebow graduated from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra and went on to an iconic career at UF where he led the Gators to national titles in 2006 and 2008 along with winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007. The quarterback then spent three seasons in the NFL from 2010-12 before attempting a brief comeback as a Tight End with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Tebow also played in the New York Mets minor league baseball system for five seasons from 2016-21. Tebow is currently an ESPN college football analyst and leads the Tim Tebow Foundation which assists children with life-threatening illnesses in more than 70 countries throughout the world. Tebow married Demi-Leigh Tebow in 2020, a South African model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. Their daughter Daphne Reign Tebow, was born on July 6, 2025.

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