JEA board approves $2.37 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JEA Board of Directors unanimously approved the fiscal year 2026 budget of $2.37 billion at today’s meeting, which will be delivered to the City of Jacksonville by July 1.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The budget requires approval from the City Council by October 1, marking the start of the fiscal year 2026. JEA is projected to contribute $348 million to the city, including public service taxes, city franchise fees, and a one-time $40 million payment from JEA’s Electric Fund.

EA’s fiscal year 2026 budget includes significant allocations for its various systems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Electric System has an operating budget of $1.595 billion and a capital budget of $406 million for designated capital projects.

The Water System’s operating budget is set at $759 million, with a capital budget of $574 million for specific projects.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Additionally, the District Energy System has an operating budget of $15.09 million and a capital budget of $37.6 million.

JEA will also pay $75.4 million to the State of Florida in gross receipts and sales taxes.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.