A consortium of investors that includes a U.S. government lender said Friday that it has agreed to acquire the international energy assets of Russian oil company Lukoil.

The consortium, led by U.S.-based asset management company Eldridge, includes the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., a government lender, as well as Catena Investment Holding, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, and New York-based investment bank Xtellus Capital Partners.

The Russian company said at the beginning of the year that it planned to sell its international assets to an American private equity firm. At the time, Lukoil was looking to divest from its global portfolio in the face of looming U.S. sanctions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium would acquire Lukoil International, which owns non-Russian energy assets, including oil and gas fields, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure, across 11 countries. Its operations currently produce about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the consortium said in a release.

The consortium would exchange restricted Russian shares of Lukoil and other Russian companies for all of Lukoil International's liquidity, according to the terms of the proposed deal. This would avoid having the U.S.-led consortium make direct cash payments to Russia in exchange for the assets.

The International Development Finance Corp. would receive an ownership interest on behalf of the U.S. A DFC official positioned the agency's involvement in the deal as a way to protect U.S. interests and reduce the risk of rivals getting involved. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, called Lukoil’s assets important to U.S. and allies’ energy security.

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the proposed deal, saying the Trump administration was circumventing a congressional ban on the DFC investing in Russia, which was aimed at pressuring Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.

The “DFC exists to advance development in emerging markets, not serve as a finance vehicle for President Trump’s wealthy and well-connected friends,” he said.

President Donald Trump has taken a series of steps in recent months to ease up on Moscow, including agreeing to purchase Russian diesel to try to bring down global energy prices, meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and calling him a friend, and abruptly waiving new sanctions on Russia days before they were to take effect.

The diesel deal met with bipartisan opposition in Congress, where lawmakers argued that any Russian shipments would volate a 2022 ban on energy imports from Russia.

Although the Treasury Department temporarily authorized Russian diesel transactions that would ordinarily be subject to U.S. sanctions, two tankers originally bound for the U.S. changed course after state and federal officials warned port authorities, fuel distributors and banks that facilitating any shipments could bring legal consequences.

Early this year, Lukoil was pursuing the sale of its international assets to the U.S. Carlyle Group. The Treasury Department had given the company until Feb. 28 to sell its foreign assets. Trump announced sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, Russia's two biggest oil companies, in October 2025 to push for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine.

In September, Trump personally signed legislation aimed at renewing pressure on the Russian economy and disrupting the financial resources fueling the war against Ukraine. But he then signed an executive order last month pausing the sweeping new sanctions package two days before an implementation deadline.

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Didi Tang in Washington contributed reporting.

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