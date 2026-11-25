Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Georgia using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. CITGO

- Address: 2586 Upper Big Springs Rd, LaGrange, GA

- Price: $2.49

#2. Circle K

- Address: 5337 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold, GA

- Price: $2.51

#3. Pilot

- Address: 1881 Eatonton Rd, Madison, GA

- Price: $2.55

#3. RaceWay (tie)

- Address: 1981 Eatonton Hwy, Madison, GA

- Price: $2.55

#5. Sam's Club

- Address: 1975 E Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA

- Price: $2.58

#6. Murphy USA

- Address: 2586 North Columbia Street, Milledgeville, GA

- Price: $2.59

#6. RaceWay (tie)

- Address: 2920 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA

- Price: $2.59

#6. Texaco (tie)

- Address: 1687 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA

- Price: $2.59

#6. Ingles (tie)

- Address: 1461 Eatonton Rd, Madison, GA

- Price: $2.59

#6. Shell (tie)

- Address: 2860 Big Springs Rd, LaGrange, GA

- Price: $2.59