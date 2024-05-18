Clay County students come together, make art come to life

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County High School students teamed up with elementary school kids to make art come to life.

Check out these photos from Mrs. Laberis’ high school ceramics class:

This was all inspired by a social media trend.

The elementary art class at Plantation Oaks drew monsters and the high schoolers brought them to life out of clay.

The highschoolers created 27 total and the younger kids got to see their creations in 3-D.

Mrs. Laberis and elementary school teacher, Mrs. Belvins said they plan to turn this into a tradition, and it was the perfect blend of art classes coming together.

