Closing the digital divide: AT&T Connected Learning Center opens on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 250 visitors to The Corner at Debs Store on Wednesday left with more than just groceries.

Each person received a free laptop, while OutEast neighbors all now have greater access to digital resources.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was a dual celebration at The Corner at Debs Store, as AT&T opened its new Connected Learning Center inside as part of its $5 billion commitment to close the digital divide by 2030.

“There’s 25 million Americans that are impacted by the digital divide. That means they lack connectivity, devices, digital learning needs, and so this really encapsulates all of that in one community space where folks can get connected to learn, to work, and just to engage in the online world,” said Kevin Craig, AT&T Regional Director for North Florida.

People were also celebrating the Corner at Debs store being officially named a Blue Zones approved grocery store.

Related: Historic Eastside grocery store reopens after 14-year closure

“The Corner at Debs, being a Blue Zones approved grocery store, means that they have taken a personal pledge as a grocery store to make the healthy choice the easy choice when it comes to amplifying well-being and great eating habits here in Jacksonville,” said Brittany Camps, organization and well being lead for Blue Zone Project Jacksonville

Mia Evans just recently bought a house on the Eastside. She says these upgrades and additions to the area are welcome.

“It’s amazing,” said Evans. “Access to resources, the community being stimulated with just a very beautiful space to connect.”

The store has expanded its resources since reopening. “VyStar operates a financial fitness center here, offering financial service education and access to financial services for members of the neighborhood,” David Garfunkel, CEO of Lift Jax, explained in February. “Goodwill operates the Good Career Center, which is all about career and workforce development.”

People can access the AT&T Connected Learning Center weekdays from 9 am-4 pm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.