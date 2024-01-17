Cold temperatures tonight with widespread inland frost, brief warm-up tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is once again tracking widespread inland frost across our area tonight.

Tuesday was one of the coldest days since Christmas 2022 when the high temperature was 48 degrees.

A light freeze happened early this morning, all the way to the beaches. It was also the fifth inland freeze of the winter.

As for tonight and tomorrow, here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

Cold tonight with a widespread *INLAND** frost - -generally near and west of I-95 (way more frost tomorrow morning vs. this morning).

Beaches will be a bit milder by morning with little or no frost.

These temperatures are generally about 15 degrees below average.

A brief warm-up tomorrow will send temperatures to near average -- into the 60s.

Another strong cold front will move across the area Friday with brief showers but, more importantly, another shot of arctic air.

Weekend temperatures will be colder than the current cold snap with a widespread freeze and daytime highs staying in the 40s.

