Victims caught in the crossfire of a drive-by-shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that happened Monday morning at 2:30 a.m. on New Kings Road.

JSO patrol officers were in the neighborhood and stated in an incident report that they heard anywhere from 12 to 18 gunshots.

A witness who was trying to run from the gunshots was stopped by JSO and told officers that they had seen a black Charger shoot at people who were standing in the parking lot of Metro PCS.

At the same time, JSO received a call from two people who had been sitting in their car when it had been shot multiple times by an individual driving a black Charger.

JSO states that after officers collected several shell casings and other evidence at the scene, it appeared that the two victims were caught in the crossfire between two other people trying to shoot each other.

The victims, who remain unidentified at this time, had to be examined by JFRD at the scene. The woman did suffer injuries and had to have multiple glass shards pulled out of her back. Luckily, she did not have to be transported to the hospital.

The victim told JSO that she felt the car get hit by the crossfire, and yelled at the driver of the car to get down. She was then able to open her door and crawl to the ground beside the vehicle before running behind the buildings nearby.

JSO states that the suspects are still unknown at this time.

