First-time homebuyer guide: Every step detailed from budgeting to close

Buying a house for the first time is a big deal. It’s as exciting as it is overwhelming.

Ultimately, buying your first home requires a mix of saving, strategy, and savvy.

There's a lot to learn, which is why SoFi created this step-by-step guide for first-time homebuyers like you. Get the knowledge you need to confidently purchase a home.

Understand the First-Time Homebuyer Advantage

First-time homebuyers often have access to down payment assistance and flexible loan qualification requirements. Who qualifies as a first-time homebuyer? Someone purchasing their very first home, sure, but also someone who has not owned a principal residence in the past three years, as well as certain other groups. So check into whether you qualify.

First-time homebuyers may be able to get a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loan, which can have a down payment as low as 3.5%. Some other lenders also offer as little as 3% down for qualifying first-time homebuyers. You may have to pay for private mortgage insurance (PMI) or pay a mortgage insurance premium (MIP), as most lenders require one or the other when the down payment is less than 20% of the purchase price. But rest assured, many first-time homebuyers put down less than 20%. The median down payment for a first-time homebuyer in 2024 was 9%, according to the National Association of Realtors®.

Figure Out if You’re Financially Ready

Maybe you’re seeking space for a home office or a growing family. Or perhaps you’re craving the community aspects of suburbia or the buzz of a vibrant, walkable city. Or maybe you’re just ready to achieve that major milestone of becoming a homeowner.

Whatever your situation may be, start with the question “Am I financially ready to buy?” before factoring in the emotional reasons for buying a home. Here are four signs you may be ready to buy:

Your budget is big enough to cover the down payment, mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and any maintenance fees. A mortgage calculator can help you visualize how much you can save on your mortgage with different down payments.

You plan on staying put for a while. In the early years of a mortgage, more of your money generally goes to paying down the interest than to paying off the principal. So staying in a house gives you a chance to begin chipping away at what you owe. It may also give your home time to appreciate in value.

You have good credit, which may lead to better loan terms.

Rents in your area are higher than what a house payment may be. Check out this buy or rent quiz to see where you stand.

Now you can consider the emotional perspective. Do you crave the autonomy of owning your own place? Are you dying to have control over paint colors and tile choices? Do you yearn for a second bedroom for a child, want your own garden, or need a yard for your dog?

On the flip side: Are you willing to live without your landlord (and their midnight visits to fix your broken heater)? Are you ready for a lot of responsibility?

If you’re fairly certain the time is right to buy, you’ll want to prepare to move quickly when you see a home you like. Here are three steps to make sure you are financially prepared:

1. Review Your Credit Reports

Since your financial history is a factor in getting approved for a mortgage loan (and snagging the best loan terms possible), it’s important to know what your credit report from each of the three main credit bureaus says about you.

You can look at your credit reports for free at annualcreditreport.com and catch any errors that may affect the terms lenders will offer you. Two common reporting errors are late payments and incorrect balances due on open accounts.

If you find an error, you can file a dispute with both the credit bureau and organization that provided the information to the bureau. Correcting misinformation and waiting for any adjustment to your credit score can take time, so it helps to start this step as early as possible. If you find your score needs a bit of help, consider using a free credit-monitoring tool to get on track. Watching your number rise can be motivating.

2. Figure Out Your Budget

While lusting over homes online and at open houses, it's helpful to explore just how much house you can afford. A home affordability calculator can help you estimate the cost of purchasing a home and the monthly payment.

Getting prequalified for a mortgage is another good way to test the financial waters. You’ll provide just a few pieces of information online or by phone, and a lender will estimate the loan amount you could receive. That unofficial number will help you look for homes in your range.

3. Set Aside Money for a Down Payment and Closing Costs

To buy a house, you'll need money for a down payment and closing costs, of course. But you'll also want to budget for moving expenses, and maybe buying new furniture or sprucing up the landscaping. So grab a calculator and start drawing your financial picture. While the decision to buy might be easy, the actual buying process can require discipline, mental fortitude, and a lot of stick-to-itiveness.

Moving Out of State? Check the Cost of Living and Rates

Relocating away from your current hometown may change your expenses — for better or worse. Before you get your heart set on a specific location, it's smart to check the cost of living and mortgage rates in that state.

Current Mortgage Rates by State

Compare current home interest rates by state and find a mortgage rate that suits your financial goals.

Select a state to view current rates:

Prep for the Home-Buying Process

Prior to diving into an active home search, it helps to get a high-level overview of the steps involved in the home-buying process: You'll get your finances in order and get prequalified for a mortgage; do some initial research into house types and neighborhoods; find a real estate agent to help you navigate your search; get preapproved for a mortgage; locate a home you love; bid and negotiate; have the home inspected; and close on your dream property.

Get Preapproved for a Mortgage

Unlike prequalification, which gives you a rough idea of how much money you can borrow, mortgage preapproval is a formal step, when a lender verifies your credit history, income, debt, and assets. It helps to have your financial documents organized in advance.

This is the moment when you’ll begin to determine what kind of mortgage you want to take out. Will it be a fixed rate or an adjustable rate? How long a term?

A preapproval letter, typically good for 90 days, states that a lender is tentatively willing to lend you a specific sum for a mortgage. The letter shows sellers that you’re a serious buyer who has been vetted. That means you’re ready to act when you find your ideal home and agree on a price.

A preapproval letter is not a guarantee, though. Final loan approval rests with mortgage underwriting.

Consider your financial goals and your long-term plans, then choose a mortgage that best supports those goals.

Get Serious About Your Home Search

Most homebuyers take on a buyer's agent to represent their interests. As a first-time homebuyer, it really helps to have a pro on your side. You may think you know what to look for when buying a house, but a good real estate agent can also help you save money if they know the area values well and can give you negotiating advice. This may be particularly helpful if you get into a bidding war.

Once you've found a home you love and the offer is accepted, it's tempting to want to move in as quickly as possible. But regardless of how perfect a home may seem during a casual walk-through, a home inspection is a good idea. It can identify issues that could require expensive repairs down the line. Lenders don't require an inspection, but including a home inspection as a contingency clause when you present your offer is considered a smart move.

The inspector will typically assess the plumbing, mechanical systems, and the structure of the home. Once the inspection is complete, you should receive a report within a couple of business days. With this information in hand, you may be able to go back to the seller to further negotiate the price of the home and necessary repairs.

Most mortgage lenders will require an objective property valuation after the seller has accepted an offer. The buyer pays for the appraisal ordered through the lender.

Finalize Your Mortgage

As you move into the final phase with your mortgage lender, you can ensure the home mortgage loan terms suit your finances and plans for the future.

A fixed-rate mortgage has an interest rate that stays the same for the entire term of the loan, regardless of fluctuations in the broader economy. Generally speaking, these loans have a higher interest rate than the introductory rates on most adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs).

An ARM is so named because the interest rate can fluctuate over time. ARMs often start out with a fixed rate that is adjusted after an initial period, typically 3-10 years. The lower introductory interest rate is attractive to many buyers, but in signing onto an ARM, you are taking the risk that interest rates might rise after your introductory period.

A third option, the interest-only mortgage, is less common with first-time homebuyers. These mortgages give borrowers the option to pay only the interest on the loan each month for a period of, say, 5-10 years. At that point, the loan converts to a standard structure in which principal and interest are paid monthly.

Close and Celebrate!

The escrow company/closing agent will calculate legal fees, transfer taxes, and closing costs, as well as coordinate the transfer of ownership via the deed.

will calculate legal fees, transfer taxes, and closing costs, as well as coordinate the transfer of ownership via the deed. The lender provides documentation of the loan, including the note, the mortgage, closing fees, and other disclosures.

provides documentation of the loan, including the note, the mortgage, closing fees, and other disclosures. The title company will furnish documentation of clear ownership in the form of a title insurance policy.

Before closing, you will need to schedule a final walk-through to ensure that any agreed-upon repairs have been completed and the home has been left in satisfactory condition. You’ll receive a closing disclosure three or more business days before the loan closing for review of fees and terms. If everything checks out, you and the sellers will sign the closing documents.

After the documentation and all financial transactions have been verified as complete by the escrow company or closing agent, the escrow company will record the change of ownership with the county and you will be given the house keys.

The Takeaway

Buying your first home can be nerve-racking, but programs are available to make homeownership feasible for first-timers, even if you aren’t sitting on a giant nest egg for a down payment. With some smart shopping — for both a house and a mortgage loan — you’ll be on your way in no time.

FAQs

What are the steps of buying a house?

Everyone’s experience is unique, but generally, the process starts with calculating how much house you can afford, saving up for a down payment, and familiarizing yourself with the market. Then, you can go to a lender to get preapproval on a mortgage. With your preapproval letter in hand, you can start shopping. Once you’ve submitted an offer on the home you want, you can finalize your mortgage, get a home inspection, and close on the home.

What do I need to know before buying a house for the first time?

It’s important to know what you can afford, taking into consideration not only the upfront costs (down payment, closing costs, etc.) but also the long-term costs (including mortgage payments, property taxes, and home repairs). Compare home mortgage loan rates carefully. Find a real estate agent who understands your goals and budget to help you along the way.

What is the first step to buying a house for the first time?

The first step is figuring out how much house you can afford, based on how much money you have saved, your income, and current debts.

How much money should you have to start buying a house?

You’ll want to have saved at least 3% of your estimated purchase price of a new home. This is your down payment. You’ll also need a cushion for closing costs. Don’t drain your entire savings: It’s still wise to have at least 3 to 6 months of living expenses saved in case of an emergency.

What is the best way to buy a new house?

The best way to buy a new house is with patience and prudence. Take time to calculate how much you can realistically afford in the long term. Get prequalified for a mortgage to know what rate you might qualify for, seek preapproval for a home loan, and get the home inspected before closing on it. Your perfect home is one that checks your most important boxes without creating financial stress.

This story was produced by SoFi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.