13 people injured when 2 airboats collide at Wild Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Thirteen people were injured Monday afternoon when two airboats collided at Wild Florida, the United States Coast Guard told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV in Orlando.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Coast Guard officials said they were notified about the crash that happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Cypress Lake in Osceola County.

They said there were two captains and 28 passengers aboard the airboats involved in the collision.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash scene.

The Coast Guard said that it will be tasked with investigating the crash as it involves commercial vessels.

