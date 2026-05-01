Clay County marks emergency water sources to battle fires in rural areas

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue has introduced new blue signs designating Alternative Water Supply Sites across the county.

These sites, which include lakes and ponds, allow firefighters to access existing water sources in areas with few or no fire hydrants, aiming to create a safer community.

The initiative addresses a critical need for water access while fighting fires in rural and non-hydranted areas, where traditional fire hydrants are scarce.

Clay County Fire Rescue says specialized fire units now carry equipment designed to draw water from these designated locations and distribute it to other apparatus actively engaged in fighting fires.

The system was recently employed while fighting the Railroad Fire in the southern end of Clay County. Fire units refilled their tanks using water from a pond, demonstrating the effectiveness of Alternative Water Supply Sites during a large-scale incident.

The use of these sites is expected to provide a significantly improved system for water delivery for fighting fires.

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