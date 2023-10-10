$2M, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Monday night’s drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one took home the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some lottery players in Florida woke up richer.

Florida Lottery’s website shows that one player matched five of five numbers, but not the Powerball. Monday’s winning numbers were 16-34-46-55-67 and 14 as the Powerball.

That ticket added the Power Play, which multiplied winnings by three and won a total of $2 million. That ticket was sold at a Publix located at 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood, the Lottery said.

The Florida Lottery said eight other winning tickets are worth $50,000. Those tickets matched four of five numbers and the Powerball, but did not include the multiplier.

With no jackpot winner in Monday night’s drawing, Wednesday night’s drawing will be for $1.725 billion. You can see if your numbers match with the Powerball drawing live on CBS47 and FOX30 before Action News Jax at 11 p.m.

What do you do if you’re a winner?

How do you claim the winning tickets sold in Monday’s drawing or any other winning ticket in Florida?

Florida Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

Florida Lottery Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

