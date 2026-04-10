Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Jacksonville Publix. The winner hit all five numbers in Thursday’s Evening Draw.

The winning ticket, worth $58,743, was sold at Publix, 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd. The winning numbers were 4-5-11-15-17. Another winning ticket was sold in Port Saint Lucie.

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