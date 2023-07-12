Bodycam videos show police fatally shoot man in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday morning released several bodycam videos of the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in Downtown Orlando.

Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reported that police said they were conducting proactive patrols on July 3 at East Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue when they approached Derek Diaz in a car.

Investigators said they believed Diaz was involved in drug-related activities in his car, and Diaz was shot because officers thought he was reaching for a gun. He died at a hospital.

Police later determined that Diaz had drugs on him, but he was not armed with a weapon.

Read: Report: Tax prep companies shared private taxpayer data with Google and Meta for years

Officials announced for the first time Wednesday that Orlando police Officer Jose Velez was the person who shot Diaz. He has been with the agency for three years.

The tweet below includes an edited video of the shooting, but viewer discretion is advised as the material is graphic:

(1/3) Today, in full transparency & accordance with department policy, the Orlando Police Department is releasing body worn camera video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on 7/3, in the area of Jefferson St. & North Orange Ave., resulting in the death of Derek Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3pjI1vjJZ3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 12, 2023

Police also uploaded several other different angles of the shooting to the agency’s YouTube page, which you can access by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith provided WFTV with a statement Wednesday, saying in part:

“Our officers proactively patrol to remove illegal drugs and crime guns off our streets. At the intersection of this incident, there were 431 incidents in the last 18 months. Earlier this morning, the Orlando Police Department met with the Diaz family and their attorney to show them the body worn camera video before it was released publicly. I express my sincere condolences to the Diaz family on the loss of their loved one. We understand the need for answers. Maintaining the integrity of the investigation process is also needed so that the facts are provided fairly and transparently. An investigation not only involves body worn camera video of the incident but also includes the collection of witness testimony, evidence and other materials.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The agency said it is cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as it investigates the police shooting.

Velez is on paid administrative leave during that investigation, which is standard protocol.

Diaz’s relatives and their attorney, Benjamin Crump, are speaking publicly this afternoon. Click here for updates.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.