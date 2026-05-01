SCAM ALERT: Scammers impersonating SJSO personnel target St. Johns County residents

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in fraudulent activity involving scammers impersonating SJSO personnel. These individuals are targeting St. Johns County residents. The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the growing number of scam attempts circulating throughout the community.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office explicitly states they will never call citizens regarding a warrant, jury duty or an inmate matter. The agency also confirms it will not attempt to collect money or ask for personal information over the phone.

Scammers often employ fear tactics to intimidate residents and create a false sense of urgency. This pressure is designed to make individuals more likely to disclose personal information.

Residents who receive suspicious calls or texts can contact #TeamSJSO at 904-824-8304 to verify the authenticity of a phone call or document. This number can also be used to report a crime.

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