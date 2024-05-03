Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is preparing to blast off from Florida’s Space Coast next week.

Two astronauts will conduct a test flight aboard the company’s spacecraft to approach the International Space Station.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been getting ready for the launch and gave an update on Wednesday.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft are scheduled to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

