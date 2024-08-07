Debby: Here’s how Florida’s state agencies are responding in the storm’s aftermath

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the following updates on the response of state agencies to Hurricane Debby.

Here is the information that was shared:

Florida Department of Transportation

“As of yesterday morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 10,000 lane miles of state roads. 181 FDOT crews have performed cut-and-toss operations removing road debris on over 6,596 miles of road. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways. The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

Florida Department of Emergency Management

Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) has pumped more than 43 million gallons of floodwaters from impacted communities statewide.

FDEM has mobilized three logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices, and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges.

For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts.

Florida National Guard

Following Governor DeSantis’ authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting Counties across the Big Bend area with LNOs. The FLNG is supporting 27 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 14 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

Florida State Guard

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has:

Over 100 FSG soldiers to support response and recovery operations.

Assisted with logistics distribution at the State Logistics Response Center.

Helped with damage assessments and surveys in impacted communities.

Cut-and-Toss Missions

Incidental Flood Response

Worked POD Mission in Perry, FL

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles, and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

FWC officers are responding with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as Airboats; Shallow draft boats; ATVs/Side by Sides; Larger platform vessels; Four-wheel vehicles; Aerial surveillance drones.

These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State EOC.

FWC Aviation Section has readied all appropriate aircraft and is performing aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments for the State EOC.

The main FWC deployment force, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, staged Sunday at a centralized point, linked up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services (DFS) Cut Crew, and deployed to impacted areas as soon as it was safe to do so.

Teams mobilized post-landfall with the Florida State Guard to coastal areas to assist residents in the direct path of the storm. Officers have reported widespread power outages, moderate flooding, and damage due to wind and rain.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks.

Teams are addressing flood conditions inland and have moved resources to assist residents impacted by high water conditions.

The entire response force has an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas, including: 50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks; 9 airboats; 12 shallow draft vessels; 10 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs; 4 drone teams; Mobile command unit; BERG self-sustainment container units; Fuel trailer; Generators; Hygiene trailers.

In Manatee County, 12 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along the Manatee River.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County has deployed with an airboat, shallow draft vessels, and a swamp buggy to assist Manatee County officers to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle, have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are deployed and working with their local partners.

FDLE is assisting with 911 outages and working with local agencies for unified radio communications.

FDLE is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating 20 active missions including establishing refueling stations.

Nearly 120 law enforcement officers are deployed to the impacted areas.

FDLE is coordinating increased law enforcement patrols on the roadways and waterways in areas with no power.

Florida Department of Corrections

Multiple Department of Corrections (FDC) facilities in the impacted areas have faced minor structural damage with no compromise to safety, security, or wellbeing of staff and inmates.

Multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials.

Community Corrections officers across the state have ensured the ongoing supervision and compliance of offenders in the community while prioritizing the safety of its staff.

FDC staff remain in contact with local Emergency Operation Centers in every county and stand ready to provide support to local communities where applicable.

Updates to FDC closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

There has been minimal damage to multiple DJJ facilities in impacted areas and all staff and youth are safe. Juvenile probation officers across the state continue to do wellness checks on youth and families and have ensured community supervision continues while prioritizing the safety of staff.

Florida Department of Management Services

The Department of Management Services (DMS) wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

Number of Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System (SLERS) on generator power due to power restorations has reduced to 19.

40k+ Xfinity WiFi Hotspots provided by Comcast are available to customers and non-customers. Residents can find their nearest hotspot at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/wifi/hotspot-map-mobile . This has been pushed out to ESF 14 to communicate.

ATT FirstNet Colt en route to Dixie County per Public Safety request.

Volunteer Resources

Disaster Legal Aid - 833-513-2940 - Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c)(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency.

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed through Thursday, August 8.

Florida Department of Health

All county health offices anticipate re-opening Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Currently, there are seventeen (17) boil water notices in Columbia (2), Dixie, Hillsborough (2), Lake (4), Lee (2), Marion (2), Orange (2), and Pasco (2) counties.

DOH’s Bureau of Public Health Lab in Jacksonville, FL, re-opened Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

DOH continues to distribute information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety , special needs shelters , boil water notices , and more.

, , , and more. DOH deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to perform 87 home wellness visits for hard-to-reach special needs clients in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH deployed oxygen generators to support fire rescue in areas of anticipated landfall.

DOH Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Managed Care Plan conducted outreach to providers and high-risk clients, ensuring clients have access to early prescription refills and any additional needs are being met.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

, which: Waives competitive procurement requirements to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency.

Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines.

Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.

Agency for Health Care Administration

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has activated its Emergency Patient Look-up System (E-PLUS), initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS), and reached out to health care associations.

Health care facilities that are currently on generators include 10 Assisted Living Facilities and 7 nursing homes.

There are 2 ALFs and 3 nursing homes reporting evacuation.

Since the start of the activation, the Agency has conducted 1,100 outreach tasks related to this storm, such as email communications and phone calls with health care facilities in the impacted areas.

Agency for Persons with Disabilities

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) has shifted to recovery efforts and looking into riverine flooding maps while simultaneously utilizing the Everbridge technology and its GIS tracking feature to map and plot APD clients and Group Homes near various flooded rivers and areas.

APD is working with our Northeast and Northwest regions to support our Medicaid Fraud Control (MFCU) partner in visiting 4 Northeast and 2 Northwest Group Homes.

APD is meeting with partners and developing the reporting framework to support the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) function for Hurricane Debby with the Human Services Branch and partners (Human Services/ESF6).

Identify and schedule APD Hope Florida Navigators and APD volunteers for deployment to affected areas as needed.

Seaports:

Port of Port St. Joe is closed waterside.

All other seaports are open.

JAXPORT and Port of Fernandina are open with restrictions, with no inbound vessels.

Fuel Terminals: Normal Operations.

Airports

All commercial service airports are at normal operations.

Some flight cancellations or delays are being reported. Please check with airlines directly on specific flight updates.

State-Owned Road Closures

For real-time updates, Check FL511.com. FDOT assisting city/county partners with localized flooding as requested.

Columbia County

Flooding on SR-247 Both Directions at CR-240. All lanes closed.

Union County

Flooding on SR-18 Both Directions at Bradford Union County Line. All lanes are closed.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)

One FHP MRAP (high water rescue and debris removal vehicle) has been deployed to Suwannee County to assist the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office with roadway clearance, debris removal, and any needed rescue and/or recovery operations.

FHP is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies.

Ten (10) FHP UAV/drone teams are currently deployed across impacted areas surveying damage. An additional fifteen (15) FHP UAV/drone teams are available for search & rescue and damage assessment missions, if needed.

Four (4) FHP troopers are currently assisting the Perry Police Department at the Disaster Distribution Center in Perry.

FHP will be assisting with traffic control tomorrow in Taylor County for the movement of several hundred utility trucks.

Florida Highway Patrol

is working with FDOT in support of clearing roadways and supporting county sheriffs and local police agencies. Four (4) FHP UAV/drone teams are available to survey impacted areas for damage and are available for search & rescue missions.

FHP Troop H canceled normally scheduled days off to provide a full force to assist affected areas during and following Hurricane Debby.

Two FHP Mobile Kitchens are prepared for deployment if and/or when necessary.

Department of Children and Families (DCF)

The emergency response arm of the Hope Florida program, Activate Hope, was deployed. Activate Hope helps Floridians impacted by a natural disaster by connecting them with the resources needed to help them get back on their feet, including food, household goods, home repairs, and more. Fill out the form at https://hopeflorida.com/get-help/hurricanedebby.html to request help today!

Current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who lost food due to Hurricane Debby can apply for food assistance replacement online at MyFLFamilies.com/Debby

DCF is establishing mass feeding sites in Taylor, Madison, and Sarasota counties.

DCF, through its contractors, has contacted all foster families and group homes to check for needs after the storm. All children and families are safe.

DCF has contacted all licensed entities, including almost 12,000 child care centers, to assess needs. No major issues identified.

The state mental health treatment facilities are fully operational.

DCF has provided necessary staffing for shelters in Columbia, Hamilton, Jefferson, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Wakulla counties.

The Managing Entities stand ready to deploy mental health resources, as needed.

Florida Department of Education

The Florida Department of Education is in contact with all school districts and state colleges and the Department is actively coordinating resources to ensure that campuses are able to reopen as quickly as possible. For the latest information from the Florida Department of Education regarding early learning providers, school districts and colleges reopening, please visit fldoe.org/storminfo.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

then send it to , or call 863-993-5460. UF/IFAS is studying the agricultural losses and damages resulting from Hurricane Debby. Producers can share information about impacts experienced at your farm, ranch, or aquaculture operation here

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced that Florida farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by Hurricane Debby will be able to apply for low-interest and interest-free loans beginning next week through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program .

through the Agriculture and Aquaculture . Loans can be used by eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property – including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings – or to remove vegetative debris.

Fuel inspectors are responding to impacted areas to ensure retail fuel dispensers are working properly and testing the quality of fuel.

Floridians are encouraged to call 1-800-HELP-FLA to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department.

to report water-contaminated fuel issues to the department. Food safety inspectors are responding to impacted areas to conduct damage assessments and ensure the safe operation of permitted food establishments.

Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster recovery operations in impacted areas.

to aid the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to disaster recovery operations in impacted areas. Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina.

temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), and South Carolina. The Florida Forest Service has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found here .

has announced State Forest closures. An updated list can be found . Commissioner Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency rule authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida.

authorizing out-of-state licensed security guards to protect people and property in Florida. The department is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida.

The Florida Forest Service has activated an incident management team to support response efforts and is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The department is coordinating with agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively working to provide any needed assistance to drinking water, wastewater, and hazardous waste facilities. Outreach to these facilities to determine operational status is ongoing.

DEP and response agencies are working 1-on-1 with partially- and non-operational drinking and wastewater facilities to get them back to operational status as quickly as possible to meet the immediate service needs of the communities they serve. Areas under boil water advisories can be found at https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices/index.html .

. DEP is working in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to identify oil spills and hazardous material releases in coastal and inland waterways.

42 Disaster Debris Management Sites have been authorized to operate for Hurricane Debby. These sites are a critical component of expediting clean-up and reducing environmental and public health impacts post-storm and meeting federal reimbursement requirements.

DEP is conducting post-storm beach surveys to determine impacts to shorelines and erosion, as well as inspecting damage to beach projects from Pinellas through Sarasota counties. Detailed damage assessments have also been completed by coastal engineering staff in Franklin and Levy counties.

DEP has conducted outreach to local officials regarding emergency authorization processes to address coastal erosion, offering assistance in emergency authorizations to address coastal safety issues.

Before the storm, Florida’s water management districts prepared their river and canal systems to receive excess runoff, and they continue to operate those systems to move flood waters.

Florida’s water management districts are actively engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state to support flood control efforts, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. The South Florida Water Management deployed two temporary pumps to Collier County.

Florida’s water management districts’ webpages include links for real-time tracking of water levels.

13 Florida State Parks strike teams have been assembled to assist with assessment and recovery efforts at impacted parks.

More than 50 state parks have reopened following Hurricane Debby. DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates . Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status. Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm-generated solid waste and debris.

allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm-generated solid waste and debris. DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works, and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

Resources for Employees, Businesses, and Consumers

The Florida Attorney General’s Office has activated the Florida price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. The hotline number is (866) 966-7226.

encourages Floridians to report unlicensed activity, by calling, 1-866-532-1440, visiting our website at , downloading our DBPR Mobile or emailing . DBPR co-located with FloridaCommerce and fifteen other state and private-sector partners to distribute supplies and provide resources at the One-Stop Business Resource Center in Taylor County.

DBPR Emergency Response Teams have begun to deploy to complete damage assessments, unlicensed activity sweeps, and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

DBPR has communicated with more than 1.2 million licensees, urging them to complete the state’s Business Damage Assessment Survey.

DBPR’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants inspection teams conducted 57 disaster inspections and 25 outreach calls to impacted licensees in Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Columbia, and Suwannee Counties.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org .

. DBPR has partnered with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association to waive pet policies and fees for evacuees at Florida-licensed lodging establishments.

Through this effort, anti-price gouging information and resources have been provided to more than 49,000 lodging establishments.

FloridaCommerce

Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $10 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby. Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Debby. Interested applicants can apply now through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Debby. Interested applicants can apply now through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended. FloridaCommerce has deployed more than 30 agency employees into impacted communities to help provide support for businesses in impacted communities.

FloridaCommerce is working with Publix, Walmart, CVS Health, Visit Florida, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Florida Retail Federation and other private sector partners to consistently update business open/close status on FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates . FloridaCommerce staff have made more than 600 calls to rural businesses to help with this effort.

. FloridaCommerce staff have made more than 600 calls to rural businesses to help with this effort. FloridaCommerce and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site is open tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, at Taylor County Middle School in Perry (601 E. Lafayette St) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Business owners and residents can get in-person assistance with recovery resources.

Private sector partners Walmart and Amazon have provided Smoke and Carbon Dioxide Detectors to impacted communities. T-Mobile has set up charging stations in Suwannee and Columbia counties.

Lowe’s has provided materials and equipment to secure damaged buildings in impacted communities.

FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Debby. Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage caused by Hurricane Debby. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite Hurricane Debby recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of impacted businesses. Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Hurricane Debby” from the dropdown menu.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls beginning Monday, August 5, 2024. Briefings will be provided by SERT meteorology, transportation, and energy, as well as private sector partners such as the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and VISIT FLORIDA. For call information email esf18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partners CVS Health and Walmart to establish staging areas for ambulance strike teams in impacted areas.

VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA has activated Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia and Priceline to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

. The Florida SBDC Network is hosting regular coordination calls with regional leadership to ready resources and staff. Mobile Assistance Center units are also readying to deploy to assist business owners in impacted areas.

FloridaCommerce worked with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, ESF 6 Mass Care, and private sector partners Walmart and Publix to coordinate emergency food supplies for special needs shelters in Suwannee and Taylor Counties.

CareerSource Florida hosted a call with Local Workforce Development Boards across the state to coordinate resources and prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center, visit Find Your Local Team or Career Center Directory .

Office of Financial Regulation

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an amended proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals.

