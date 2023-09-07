Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is paying tribute to legendary musician and Florida resident Jimmy Buffett, who died Sept. 1 at the age of 76.

DeSantis sent a memo on Thursday directing that the U.S. and Florida flags “be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5:00 PM today to 5:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023, because it’s always five o’clock somewhere.”

The memo talked about Buffett’s impact on the state, including his music, his Margaritaville lifestyle brand, and his conservation efforts.

“Floridians ‘Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season’ are encouraged to commemorate the legacy of our adopted native son by raising their margarita glass and enjoying a cheeseburger here in paradise to wish the “Son of a Son of a Sailor” well,” the memo stated.

Click here to read the full memo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.