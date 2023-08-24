Fourth Florida Buc-ee’s could be in the works for Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee’s location be in the works for Florida?

TCPalm is reporting that a site plan have been submitted to St. Lucie County for a potential location for the mega gas station and convenience store at Interstate 95 and Indrio Road in Fort Pierce.

CBS12 reports that the proposal calls for about 73,000 square feet of retail space, 733 parking stalls, 11 bus parking stalls, 120 fueling stations, and 20 electric vehicle charging stations on the 33-acre site.

The plan obtained by TCPalm shows “Buc-ee’s — Fort Pierce, FL” and “Buc-ee’s, Ltd,” written on it.

While a pre-application meeting was held on July 27, St. Lucie County Commission Chair Cathy Townsend told CBS12 in West Palm Beach that Buc-ee’s has not submitted an application yet.

A Buc-ee’s official declined to give comment to TCPalm on Monday.

Townsend told CBS12 that the next step would be approval by the St. Lucie County Commission.

A Fort Pierce location would be the fourth in Florida for the Texas-based chain.

Locals have had the chance to experience the cult like following that comes along with the beaver nuggets, brisket and homemade fudge: the first Buc-ee’s in Florida opened in St. Augustine at I-95 and International Golf Parkway in February 2021.

The following month, the second Buc-ee’s in Florida opened just about an hour south off I-95 and LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

A location set to be built in Ocala will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, 120 fueling stations, and a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

Also in Southeast Georgia, a Buc-ee’s is in the works in Brunswick.

In addition to Florida and Texas, Buc-ee’s also has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Locations are planned for Colorado, Mississippi, and Missouri.

