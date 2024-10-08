Hurricane Milton: Northeast Florida shelter information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton is set to impact Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are opening up shelters.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

Duval County

The following shelters will open at 8 a.m. on October 9:

Atlantic Coast High School - 9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway. Open for special medical needs, pet-friendly.

- 9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway. Open for special medical needs, pet-friendly. Chaffee Trail Elementary - 11400 Sam Caruso Way. Open for general population.

- 11400 Sam Caruso Way. Open for general population. The Legends Center - 5130 Soutel Dr. Open for general population and special medical needs, and pet-friendly.

- 5130 Soutel Dr. Open for general population and special medical needs, and pet-friendly. Landmark Middle - 101 Kernan Blvd. Open for general population, pet-friendly.

- 101 Kernan Blvd. Open for general population, pet-friendly. LaVilla School of the Arts - 501 N. Davis St. Open for general population.

- 501 N. Davis St. Open for general population. Arlington Middle School – 8141 Lone Star Rd. Open for general population.

Clay County

Four shelters will open Wednesday at 6:00 a.m.:

Orange Park High, 2300 Kingsley Ave., (Pet friendly)

Keystone Elementary, 335 SW Pecan St, Keystone Heights (Pet friendly)

Lake Asbury Junior High, 2851 Sandridge Rd., Green Cove Springs (Special needs shelter)

Wilkinson Elementary, 4965 Co Rd 218, Middleburg

Putnam County

Shelters for Hurricane Milton will be opening on Tuesday, October 8, at 6 pm.:

Ochwilla Elementary, 299 State Rd 21, Hawthorne (pet-friendly)

Kelley Smith Elementary, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd, Palatka

Jenkins Elementary, 251 County Rd. 315, Interlachen

Browning Pearce Elementary, 100 Bear Blvd., San Mateo

Middleton Burney Elementary, 1020 Huntington Rd., Crescent City

