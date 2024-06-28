Several homes damaged after tornado touches down in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials have confirmed with Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that a tornado touched down and damaged several structures in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey shared images of the aftermath on social media.

Several homes were damaged by the tornado over three minutes of activity.

Carports, roofs, and fences on homes were damaged, and the storm also uprooted several trees and some power lines snapped.

