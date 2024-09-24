Tropical Storm Helene: Northeast Florida shelter information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Helene is set to impact Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are opening up shelters.

Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more.

Baker County

Special Needs: Dopson Family Medical Center, 159 N 3rd St, Macclenny, FL 32063. Opening Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

General Population: Macclenny Elementary School, 1 Wild Kitten Dr, Macclenny, FL 32063. Opening Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

Clay County

The following schools will open as shelters:

Keystone Elementary School, 335 SW Pecan St., Keystone Heights (Pet-friendly)

Orange Park High School, 2300 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park (Pet-friendly)

Wilkinson Elementary School, 4965 County Road 218, Middleburg

Clay High School, 2025 State Road 16, Green Cove Springs

Lake Asbury Junior High School, 2851 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs (Special needs)

Duval County

These locations will open as shelters on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.:

Atlantic Coast High School - 9735 R G Skinner Pkwy, Jacksonville (Special medical needs and Pet-friendly)

Chaffee Trail Elementary - 11400 Sam Caruso Way, Jacksonville

Legends Center - 5130 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville (Special medical needs)

Landmark Middle School - 101 Kernan Blvd. N, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Lavilla School of Arts - 501 N Davis St., Jacksonville

