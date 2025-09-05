‘Closure’ for Ware ‘Baby Jane Doe’: Kenyatta Odom’s mother convicted of child’s 1988 murder: GBI

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday released a statement about “closure” in the 1988 murder of a little girl who went unidentified for decades.

The body of 5-year-old Kenyatta Odom, who was also known as “Keke,” was originally found at an illegal dump site in Ware County.

Baby Jane Doe identified as Kenyatta Odom Kenyatta Odom has been identified as Ware County's Baby Jane Doe. The little girl whose body was found at an illegal dump site in Ware County in 1988 has been identified and her mother and the mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time are facing charges in the child’s murder.

Keke’s mother, Evelyn Odom (who is also known as Zmecca Luciana), and the mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time, Ulyster Sanders Sr., were recently convicted in the child’s murder, GBI said Friday.

GBI said on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, a Dougherty County jury found Evelyn Odom guilty of Felony Murder, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Conceal the Death of Another, and Concealing the Death of Another.

Evelyn Odom (who is also known as Zmecca Luciana) Evelyn Odom (who is also known as Zmecca Luciana) (Cook County Sheriff's Office, Georgia)

Sanders previously pleaded guilty to Concealing the Death of Another Person, and False Statements, and will be sentenced at a later time, GBI said.

Ulyster Sanders Sr., 61 Ulyster Sanders Sr., 61

The GBI detailed on Friday how the prosecution prepared for the case and how it assisted:

“Based on the investigation, it was determined that the case would be prosecuted in Dougherty County. Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards and his team worked extensively to prepare for Evelyn Odom’s trial. They regularly consulted with the GBI, as well as the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. Waycross Circuit District Attorney Marilyn Bennett also assisted. Guided by DA Edwards, this team of prosecutors and investigators were able to hold those accountable that were involved in the murder of 5 year old Kenyatta, and finally provide closure to a case that spanned 37 years.”

How we got here

The GBI announced in November 2023 that DNA genome sequencing led to investigators positively identifying Keke.

Since the girl’s body was found on Dec. 21, 1988, the GBI and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office worked on the investigation together, looking at other local, state, and national missing persons cases to see if there was any connection to Baby Jane Doe.

Ware County Sheriff Carl James, who responded to the initial call reporting the discovery of the body in 1988, said in 2023 that the child was found in a wooded area a short distance from a roadway.

“I was really not prepared for what we were about to find — that is the body of a little girl, who we now know is Kenyatta Odom,” he said.

2015: Bella Bond case brings attention back to Ware County ‘Jane Doe’ case from 1988

GBI Special Agent in Charge Jason Seacrist said in 2019, Special Agent Taylor Hundley joined the GBI. Hundley is from Waycross and had grown up hearing about the little girl whose body was found off Duncan Bridge Road in Millwood, which is north of Waycross.

The girl later identified as Keke was found in a brown baby blanket placed in a gym bag that was in a cement-filled suitcase that was stuffed into a TV console cabinet at an illegal dump site.

Seacrist said Hundley specifically asked to take on the case.

2017: New images of baby ‘Jane Doe’ released 29 years after body was found in cement-filled suitcase

From there, DNA genome sequencing took place and a family connection was made to Albany, Ga., Seacrist said. Investigators believed previously that the girl had a connection to Albany because a newspaper clipping from the Albany Herald was found near the TV cabinet.

Investigators began comparing DNA from family members in Albany to that of DNA extracted from Baby Jane Doe, Seacrist said.

Action News Jax told you in December 2022 when the GBI made a renewed push for information in the case.

We are seeking help in identifying this little girl found in Ware County on 12/21/1988.



Anyone w/ info is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Tips also taken on our website at https://t.co/z0VG6liyxb or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. pic.twitter.com/CjqvcEd8gz — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 29, 2022

GBI said at that time the little girl had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After that push for information and a $5,000 reward that was anonymously donated, GBI received a tip from a woman who said she knew who this child may be. Seacrist said the child’s mother, later identified as Evelyn Odom, told the tipster that the child went to live with her father and she had never really believed that.

In June 2023, investigators confirmed that Baby Jane Doe was Kenyatta Odom, Seacrist said. On Nov. 1, 2023, GBI secured a true bill grand jury indictment for Evelyn Odom and Sanders.

Both were arrested without incident; Evelyn Odom in Cook County, Ga., and Sanders in Dougherty County, Ga.

Seacrist said GBI worked with both the Waycross District Attorney’s Office, as well as the Dougherty District Attorney’s Office after it was determined that Kenyatta’s death happened in Dougherty County.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

James said the case showed the work that authorities put into solving long-running investigations.

“Where unsolved cold cases are concerned, investigators are always working on these cases,” James said Monday. “Even though the public might not see any progress for months, or even years, they’re still being investigated and worked on.”

In addition to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI also thanked the following organizations for assistance in the investigation: the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), University of North Texas, Gene by Gene, Othram, Inc., and Innovative Forensic Investigations.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Tips can also be sent in through the GBI’s website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Photos: Ware County ‘Baby Jane Doe’ found in 1988 identified as 5-year-old Kenyatta Odom

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.