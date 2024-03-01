Georgia teacher being investigated after TikTok trend video goes too far, school district says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents said an elementary school teacher took a TikTok trend too far when he appeared to use the ‘N’ word in the video.

The video trend was created to poke fun at stereotypes based on a person’s identity or profession, but the comparison in this one has led to an investigation.

Several parents from Indian Creek Elementary School reached out to Larry Spruill with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV about the situation.

In the video, two men, one White and the other Black, are explaining why they are best friends. But the video is getting a lot of backlash after some call it offensive after one of the men appeared to say a bleeped-out expletive.

“‘We’re interracial best friends. When the cops show up, I feel safe with him.’ ‘We’re interracial best friends. When he calls me his *expletive*, I feel so alive’,” the TikTok video showed.

