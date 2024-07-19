Ground stops issued for multiple airlines amid communications systems issues

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Airlines have issued ground stops for all flights as communications systems caused by computer outages persist.

The airline disruptions are part of a worldwide Microsoft outage that continues to escalate hours after the company said it was working to fix an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Overnight, Frontier Airlines had a ground stop due to issues with their Microsoft systems, but that ground stop has since been lifted.

Action News Jax and our sister station WSB-TV out of Atlanta reached out to other airlines for more information on the ground stops, as well as Microsoft and local airports about the technical system issues and their impacts.

Below are the statements we’ve received so far:

Jacksonville International Airport

“JAX was affected by the outage but is open and operational. We are currently working through some contingency procedures and assessing flight disruptions. Travelers with early morning flights need the check with their airline for the most up-to-date information.”

United Airlines

“A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations.”

American Airlines

“We’re aware of a technical issue with CrowdStrike that is impacting multiple carriers. American is working with CrowdStrike to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. A ground stop is currently in place, impacting departing flights,” and they “are in contact with our planes currently in flight.”

Delta Airlines

“All Delta flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue. Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message. Customers should use the Fly Delta app for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue. Reports indicated that other airlines may also be impacted.”

