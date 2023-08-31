Help arrives in Glynn County for cleanup and to restore power in Idalia’s aftermath

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Fortunately, Glynn County was largely spared by Hurricane Idalia but constant high winds caused power outages across the county.

Public work crews from neighboring towns arrived in Brunswick as the cleanup effort now begins. Numerous trucks were parked at a local hotel where Action News Jax reported from.

Starting on Thursday, these crews will be helping to restore power and remove any downed limbs or trees from Glynn County roads.

“It’s always nice to have a few extra things and be prepared so if your neighbor didn’t, at least you have stuff to help them, we’ve already talked about it our neighborhood,” Brunswick resident Kenna Allen said. “I’ve got this or that, so everybody is already to help each other out.”

Tuesday, the storm preps before Idalia made landfall were centered around making sandbags to help protect against localized flooding in Brunswick. But flooding would prove to be the least of the problems as constant high wind gusts caused major issues throughout the area.

“This is Broadway Street, not very much debris, until we got a report about this, a massive tree that has fallen on power lines and is actually being held up by those powerlines,” Allen said.

Along with downed trees, the wind ripped off the roof of Maggie Mae’s in Brunswick. It caused the awning of this business to collapse. The owner of an empty storefront nearby said the force from the wind caused a window to burst onto the sidewalk.

As the cleanup effort begins, and residents mentally prepare for the next storm, one local woman said to remember the power of community and the importance of pooling resources.

“I think you’re a lot more likely to have your own needs met and find yourself with a surplus if your own needs aren’t your top priority,” Elli Perry said. “The more we take care of each other, the more we’re going to have.”

Neighbors in Brunswick said they are thankful that the worst of the storm has missed them. Their thoughts and prayers go out to everyone on the western side of the state that where hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia.

