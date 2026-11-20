Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.

Georgia by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.23

- Week change: -$0.15 (-4.6%)

- Year change: +$0.35 (+12.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.42

- Week change: -$0.12 (-2.2%)

- Year change: +$1.79 (+49.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/19/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia

#1. Gainesville: $3.29

#2. Macon: $3.29

#3. Atlanta: $3.28

#4. Savannah: $3.26

#5. Athens: $3.24

#6. Valdosta: $3.23

#7. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.21

#8. Rome: $3.20

#9. Columbus (GA only): $3.13

#10. Dalton: $3.10

#11. Warner Robins: $3.08

#12. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $3.06

#13. Albany: $3.04

#14. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $3.02

#15. Brunswick: $2.99

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.03

#2. Indiana: $3.12

#3. Texas: $3.16

#4. Ohio: $3.19

#5. Oklahoma: $3.20

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.34

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.71

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.79

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.50

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.59