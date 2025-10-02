How much house does $500,000 buy you in Tallahassee?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Tallahassee?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Tallahassee right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344

- Price: $499,000

- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,806

- See 2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $496,650

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,832

- See 53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,846

- See 6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $493,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,758

- See 50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,684

- See 910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $498,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,498

- See 43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,344

- See 3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com

289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,744

- See 289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358 on Redfin.com

3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,656

- See 3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com

3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $495,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,600

- See 3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Price: $499,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,232

- See 5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,104

- See 4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com

855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,798

- See 855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,680

- See 385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,318

- See 2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com

116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,254

- See 116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,062

- See 39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351 on Redfin.com

449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,764

- See 449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 on Redfin.com

5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,871

- See 5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com

523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,158

- See 523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,147

- See 5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,912

- See 5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,525

- See 2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com

3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,976

- See 3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com

516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,962

- See 516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com

283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,853

- See 283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,774

- See 107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com

469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,738

- See 469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com

122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- See 122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com

231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303

- Price: $494,900

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,048

- See 231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.