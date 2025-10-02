How much house does $500,000 buy you in Tallahassee?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Tallahassee?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Tallahassee right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,000
- 8 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,806
- See 2664 W Washington Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com
53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $496,650
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,832
- See 53 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,846
- See 6611 Crooked Creek Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com
50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $493,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,758
- See 50 Bedford Loop, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,684
- See 910 Parkview Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com
43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $498,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,498
- See 43 Ponderosa Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,344
- See 3439 Fl Ga Hwy, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com
289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,744
- See 289 Persimmon Rd, Sopchoppy, FL 32358 on Redfin.com
3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,656
- See 3089 Sawgrass Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com
3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,600
- See 3657 Coastal Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- See 5442 Burris Ct, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com
4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,104
- See 4448 Argyle Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Redfin.com
855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,798
- See 855 S Waukeenah St, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com
385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,680
- See 385 Oakwood Trl, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,318
- See 2541 Lagrange Trl, Tallahassee, FL 32312 on Redfin.com
116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,254
- See 116 Country Club Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,062
- See 39 Wiregrass Ln, Quincy, FL 32351 on Redfin.com
449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- See 449 Saint Francis St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 on Redfin.com
5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,871
- See 5902 Shady Rest Rd, Havana, FL 32333 on Redfin.com
523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,158
- See 523 Tung Hill Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com
5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,147
- See 5264 Old Retreat Way, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com
5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,912
- See 5152 Royal Fern Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com
2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,525
- See 2134 La Rochelle Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Redfin.com
3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,976
- See 3325 Mariana Oaks Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Redfin.com
516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,962
- See 516 E 7Th Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com
283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 283 Martin Farms Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,774
- See 107 Tarn Way, Monticello, FL 32344 on Redfin.com
469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,738
- See 469 Olivia Rose Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32317 on Redfin.com
122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 122 Ocean View Dr, Crawfordville, FL 32327 on Redfin.com
231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Price: $494,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,048
- See 231 Lafayette Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.