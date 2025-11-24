‘Flying fakers’: Growing number of travelers accused of abusing airport wheelchair services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the holiday travel season ramps up, millions of Americans are preparing to fly over the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

But amid the usual crowds, delays, and airport chaos, another issue is taking off, and not everyone is in the giving spirit.

Airline and airport workers say they’re seeing a surge in so-called “flying fakers” -- travelers who request wheelchairs not because they need them, but because they want priority boarding, faster service, or prime seating.

The trend is sparking frustration among passengers who rely on mobility assistance and raising questions about what airlines can legally do to stop it.

‘Jetway Jesus’

Mary McBride, who legitimately uses a wheelchair to get to and from the gate, said the problem is hard to ignore.

“It’s frustrating for people who do need help,” she said. “I’ve questioned more than once if someone is a ‘faker,’ if you will.”

In an Action News Jax investigation, staff who work directly with passengers confirmed they see it so often in fact it’s earned several nicknames.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A flight attendant on social media said she’s heard the term “Jetway Jesus,” referring to passengers who need a wheelchair to board but are suddenly able to walk off the plane with no assistance.

“They need wheelchairs to pre-board,” she explained, “but when they get to their destination, they don’t need them anymore. There’s a miracle that happens in flight.”

Why some travelers fake it

The motivation is simple: perks.

Pre-boarding often gives passengers first access to overhead bin space. On airlines like Southwest -- where seating is first-come, first-served -- early access can mean snagging the coveted window or aisle seats.

Some travelers have taken to social media to call out what they’ve witnessed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One Southwest passenger posted a photo with the caption:

“12 wheelchairs needed to preboard in Miami … and by the time we landed in Atlanta they were all healed!!!”

More recently, a viral video showed an Air India gate at Chicago O’Hare with dozens of passengers lined up in wheelchairs before boarding.

How ‘flying fakers’ are spotted

Airlines typically prepare the same number of wheelchairs for arrival as were requested at departure.

When some arrive unused, employees say it’s usually a sign that passengers who pre-boarded with assistance walked off the plane on their own.

Bridal betrayal: Florida lawmaker working to help women escape sham marriages

But beyond the unfairness, staff say the issue causes real logistical problems. When dozens of wheelchair passengers board early, it can delay departure times -- something airlines are already fighting hard to avoid.

It can also strain the supply of wheelchairs, making it harder for people who truly need mobility support to get timely assistance.

Why airlines can’t crack down

Even when abuse is obvious, airlines have virtually no authority to question it.

The Air Carrier Access Act of 1986 requires airlines to assist with boarding, deplaning, and connections for passengers who request help. It also prohibits airlines from asking for medical proof of a disability or inquiring about a passenger’s condition.

Action News Jax Investigates: Crossing guards struck in crosswalks, fewer penalties for some drivers

That means if a traveler says they need a wheelchair, the airline must provide one -- no questions asked.

For passengers like McBride, it’s simple:

“If you are a person who fakes the need for a wheelchair,” she said, “please stop.”

What’s changing and what isn’t

Jacksonville International Airport tells Action News Jax it does not track wheelchair requests because they are handled directly by each airline.

And ultimately, there’s very little they can do to stop misuse under current federal law.

READ: Crossing guards face life-threatening dangers on the job

However, one upcoming change could limit some of the incentives. Southwest Airlines is ending first-come, first-served seating in January.

The company didn’t cite “flying fakers” as a reason, but reducing the advantage of pre-boarding may help curb part of the problem.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.