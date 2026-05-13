Clay High student who wrote message that he had a ‘need to kill’ arrested, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay High School student was arrested after he made a threat stating he had a “need to kill,” deputies say.

The tip was reported to the FortifyFL on Tuesday night, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

CCSO said a “student sent a message to another person recommending they not go to school because he had a ‘need to kill.’”

Clay County District Schools worked with CCSO to identify the student, a 17-year-old who goes to Clay High.

Investigators found the student and interviewed him, arresting him on the charge of written threats to kill.

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The student is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice - Duval County Detention Center and will face discipline from the school district as well, CCSO said.

An increased law enforcement presence was on the scene at Clay High on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” CCSO said.

The community is encouraged by CCSO to report threats or any other suspicious activity at schools via the FortifyFL app, the SaferWatch app, or by contacting the CCSO by phone at 904-264-6512.

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