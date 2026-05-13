May Day Pet Adoption & Vendor Fair happening in Middleburg this weekend

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Families can find their fur-ever friend this weekend in Clay County.

A “May Day Adoption Event & Vendor Fair” is happening at Homemade Hounds Bed & Biscuit, located at 389 Foxtail Avenue in Middleburg.

The fair will be on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cats and dogs from local shelters that are ready to be adopted will be at the event.

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Crafters and food vendors will also have booths set up for attendees to shop and eat.

The event is sponsored by the Middleburg Civic Association, Homemade Hounds, and Doc Tony.

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