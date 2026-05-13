Could the President eyeing federal gas tax suspension push Florida lawmakers to do the same?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers return to the State Capitol to wrap up work on the state budget, some lawmakers are hoping recent developments might hold well for the prospect of suspending the state’s gas tax.

Floridians, like Eva Greenfield, are having to make tough choices to compensate for the prices they’re paying at the pump.

“It hurts, it really does. Especially, when someone like me, who lives on Social Security, you know, being on a fixed budget is very difficult,” said Greenfield.

A gallon of gas costs about $4.31 a gallon in Florida right now, up $1.26 from a year ago.

A new federal report also shows inflation in April hit 3.8 percent - the highest rate since May of 2023.

That report found energy costs accounted for 40 percent of the increase.

On Monday,hold President Donald Trump suggested he’s open to suspending the federal gas tax, which accounts for 18.4 cents per gallon.

“It’s a small percentage, but you know, it’s still money,” said Trump.

Now, with Florida lawmakers gaveling back in to wrap up work on the state budget, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) hopes the latest developments could help bolster the idea of suspending the state’s 25-cent gas tax as well.

“You know, one thing that I’ve observed about Republican leadership in Florida is they tend to listen to what the President says,” said Driskell.

We reached out to all 15 state legislators that represent Northeast Florida, the House Speaker and Senate President asking if they would support suspending the state gas tax.

All three of our local Democratic lawmakers said they supported the move, with State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) noting she’d support it for Florida residents only.

State Senator Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville) said he’s open to “any ideas for reducing the burden of taxes on Floridians”.

State Senator Tom Leek (R-Ormond Beach) and State Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) said they’d support gas tax suspension if cost savings are passed along to customers and not petroleum companies, while Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) declined to comment.

House Speaker Daniel Perez (R-Miami) and nine other local Republican senators and representatives did not respond.

But residents like Greenfield said they hope lawmakers give the idea serious consideration.

“It’s ridiculous that we have to pay this amount of money for a gallon of gas,” said Greenfield. ”It’s just crazy.”

State lawmakers suspended the state gas tax for a month back in 2022 when gas prices surged during the Biden Administration.

The Governor led that push.

This go around, he’s pushed back on the idea, suggesting in March gas tax suspensions don’t provide noticeable relief to consumers.

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