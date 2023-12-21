Investigates: Does Deegan’s new Chief of Staff have potential conflicts of interest?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating if potential conflicts of interest might emerge for Mayor Donna Deegan’s new Chief of Staff.

Darnell Smith will serve as an “executive on loan” from Florida Blue, one of the city’s largest private employers.

Action News Jax has discovered two instances of Florida Blue legislation going before the City Council in the past 4 years.

In 2019, the City Council approved a $3.5 million redevelopment grant for a parking garage. The DIA said there would be a positive return on investment because it would also be open to the public.

This year, the Deegan Administration backed a lease between the city and Florida Blue for office space in the Florida Blue building. It’s intended to house JSO personnel for $5.4 million over 12 years.

Action News Jax first told you Tuesday that Florida Blue is also contracted with the city to process health insurance claims for city employees.

Action News Jax reached out to the Mayor’s Office for a statement regarding the potential conflict of interest, and it said in part, “The active Florida Blue contracts were signed well in advance of Darnell Smith joining the team. They won’t be renegotiated for another 4 to 12 years. We have had extensive conversations and do not anticipate new conflicts. That said, if one does arise, he will not participate in those discussions.”

