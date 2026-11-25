The U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday after officials said the degraded materials were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled. The plan set off concerns about potential health and environmental impacts from toxic dust laced with lead, but a court ultimately cleared the way for the blast.

Those in charge of the operation called it a success. All of the lead azide was successfully destroyed, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation, said at a news conference two hours later. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were reporting no lead in the air around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Shirley also said there were no secondary explosions and no infrastructure damage. The Army set up barriers around the detonation bunkers, used ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust and said it would douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

Officials overseeing the detonation plan said the wind is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from the nearby city of Burlington and the Mississippi River. Leading up to the blast, government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air.

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All 5 tons of lead azide were destroyed in the Iowa detonation, US Army official says

“I believe, absolutely, that we reduced, as close to zero as it’s absolutely humanly possible, the risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and the extended communities throughout Iowa,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley two hours after the blast.

Shirley said there were no secondary explosions and no infrastructure damage and that the detonation “wildly exceeded my expectations.”

“All of the lead azide barrels were definitely removed,” Shirley added.

‘There must be immediate transparency,’ Iowa Gov.-elect says

In a social media post, Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand said he was grateful to the experts who did all they could to make the detonation as safe as possible, but that the “lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear.”

“Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared,” Sand said. “There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did. And any Iowans who have been impacted in any way must be taken care of fully, right away.”

EPA detects no airborne lead following detonation

The Environmental Protection Agency said on social media that none of its real-time air monitors have detected any airborne lead more than an hour after the controlled detonation.

Monitors were set up around the blast area, and the EPA began taking samples of the air, water and soil before Wednesday’s detonation.

What is lead azide used for?

Outside of munitions, lead azide is used primarily in detonators and blasting caps, said Gregory J. Domski, a chemistry professor at Augustana College in Illinois.

It’s classified as a primary explosive, meaning it’s used to start larger explosive charges rather than serve as the main charge.

“Lead azide has civilian applications in commercial blasting, including mining, construction and oil drilling, where it can be used to trigger larger explosive charges,” Domski said.

What are the health and environmental risks to people, crops and water?

Environmentalists who sued last week to stop the detonation said in court filings that there is no safe exposure level for lead, which is especially harmful to children.

Lead has been shown to permanently damage children’s brains and development.

They said lead also is harmful to adults and has been linked to heart, kidney and liver disease as well as reproductive harm, cognitive decline and cancer.

The environmentalists said the Army’s own modeling showed a large area of farmland and waterways could be contaminated with lead dust from the detonation.

“Once lead dust is dispersed, there is no undoing the harm,” one filing stated. “Lead persists in the environment and spreads easily between media. Lead dust in the air will not just disappear once it settles to the ground — people, cattle, chickens and wildlife will continue to face exposures to lead from soil, water runoff and deposition into waterbodies.”

Detonation was ‘successful,’ Iowa governor says

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday that “initial feedback from our state experts and federal partners is that the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was successful.”

The Army plans to hold a news conference late Wednesday morning to provide updates.

‘It was nothing’

Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he was disappointed by the blast’s size.

He wanted to see a big boom and feel the ground shake, but instead the detonation reminded him of the noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground.

“It was nothing,” he told The Associated Press. “It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.”

The barrels of lead azide had been stored in 2 bunkers at the plant

The Army said in initial advisories that Middletown residents would hear a loud noise and feel vibrations from two consecutive rapid detonations.

What is lead azide? A look at the chemical being detonated at an Iowa Army base

Lead azide, which typically appears as a white or colorless crystalline powder or needle-like crystals, is a highly sensitive chemical compound containing lead and nitrogen.

The compound is used as an initiating explosive in munitions and historically has been used in detonators to set off other explosives, such as TNT.

It is sensitive to shock, heat, impact and friction, and may explode when dry. With temperature changes and time, lead azide can form unstable, larger crystals that are even more sensitive.

The decades-old lead azide supply in Iowa was crystallizing, posing the risk of spontaneous detonation.

Broken down, lead is a toxic heavy metal that can harm the brain, nervous system, kidneys, heart and other organs. Lead exposure also causes developmental damage.

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On the ground in Iowa

An Associated Press reporter watched the blast, along with several other bystanders, from less than a mile away in Middletown. Following two loud booms, a wispy white plume was briefly seen before it dissipated.

Bystanders laughed and joked about the size of the blast and smoke and then left the area, where temperatures were around freezing. No one in that location was wearing masks or eye protection.

Monitors did not report any lead in the air immediately after the detonation

Environmental Protection Agency air monitors around the ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, did not report any lead in the air during the first 15 minutes after the blast.

2 plumes were seen overhead before dissipating

Video footage from several miles away showed two white plumes rolling over the detonation site before the clouds quickly dissipated. Journalists reported hearing a loud boom at the same time.

Despite warnings to stay inside, some residents pulled to the side of a road to watch the blast upwind of the ammunition plant.

Army blows up bomb chemicals in Iowa despite fears a toxic plume could endanger residents

The U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday after officials said the degraded materials were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled.

Environmentalists voiced concerns about possible health and environmental effects from the controlled detonation of the bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Officials warned about the dangers of waiting too long, and a court ultimately cleared the way for the military to carry out the blast.

Officials advised people nearby to be ready to evacuate, but also sought to reassure them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume.

The Army set up blast barriers around the bunkers where the 5 tons of lead azide was detonated and used ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust. It said beforehand it also would douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

The military is not livestreaming the Iowa detonation

The U.S. Army said it will film Wednesday morning’s controlled detonation of lead azide and make the footage and photos available as soon as possible. It has been providing updates on its social media accounts.

The Army has kept media outlets and others more than 4 miles (6.4 km) away from the blast site.

“Please, do not put yourselves in harm’s way,” it warned in an advisory to news outlets.

The Associated Press is livestreaming from a location about 5 miles (8 km) away and upwind from the ammunition plant in Middletown.

Thousands of samples were collected ahead of detonation

The Environmental Protection Agency said it collected more than 1,200 air, land and water samples ahead of the controlled detonation to test for lead levels around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The EPA will also test lead levels during and after the detonation, it said Wednesday. The agency will monitor the air and report data every five minutes.

No lead was detected in the air before the detonation, and the EPA said it expects only a brief increase after the blast.

“It is the top priority of this agency to ensure impacted residents can swiftly be and feel safe and comfortable in their homes, at their schools, in recreational spaces, and in their community,” said Tom Croci, the agency’s associate administrator for national security and operations coordination.

Decades-old lead azide came from across the country

The country’s stockpile of lead azide was brought to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant from bases all around the country in 2009, according to Rob Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The chemicals, used in munitions production, were stored in barrels in case the military needed to use them again.

In March, during a routine monitoring inspection, staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found that the lead azide had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

The Army assembled experts to formulate a plan but found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums’ contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

Thousands of samples were collected ahead of detonation

The Environmental Protection Agency said it collected more than 1,200 air, land and water samples ahead of the controlled detonation to test for lead levels around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

The EPA will also test lead levels during and after the detonation, it said Wednesday. The agency will monitor the air and report data every five minutes.

No lead was detected in the air before the detonation, and the EPA said it expects only a brief increase after the blast.

“It is the top priority of this agency to ensure impacted residents can swiftly be and feel safe and comfortable in their homes, at their schools, in recreational spaces, and in their community,” said Tom Croci, the agency’s associate administrator for national security and operations coordination.

Farmers are concerned about effects of blast on their cattle, crops

Doug Seyb can’t do much to protect his farm, 18 miles (29 kilometers) southwest of the ammunition plant. His cows are out in a pasture, and he can’t move them indoors. Ponds also fill the farm’s water tanks, and he can’t change that.

“We can just cross our fingers,” said the 71-year-old resident of Donnellson, Iowa.

Seyb is worried about the long-term effects the controlled detonation will have on his farm. He fears his calves could be born with deformities in the spring, and he is unsure how next year’s soybean and corn crops will fare if the soil is contaminated with lead.

When the controlled detonation occurs, Seyb will head inside for a few hours until it’s time to feed the cattle in the afternoon.

“Farm’s been in the family over 150 years, and I’ve spent my whole life building it and making it what it is,” he said.

FEMA issues final warning ahead of controlled detonation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued the emergency alert about an hour before Wednesday’s planned detonation at the Iowa ammunition plant.

The alert said evacuation was no longer safe or advised and that all residents within 20 miles (32 kilometers), including those in the communities of Middletown, Augusta and Burlington, must shelter in place.

“STAY INDOORS with windows closed to block lead dust,” the alert advised.

What happens next?

Evacuated residents will be notified by phone when it is safe to return to their homes. Experts and officials encourage residents to clean outdoor surfaces that children may touch, including outdoor play equipment, patios and decks.

Officials will take samples to measure lead levels in the soil, air and water following the detonation.

The U.S. Army is also reviewing its storage facilities to ensure a similar situation does not arise again.

Farms could be affected

About 350 farms could be affected by the projected plume after the blast, according to Richard Fordyce, undersecretary of agriculture for farm production and conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship encouraged livestock farmers to move their animals indoors and shut all windows and barn doors. The department also said farmers should contact the U.S. Army to have baseline soil samples taken from their farms before the detonation and monitor their animals after the blast for any changes in appetite or behavior.

Schools close, and people take precautions ahead of the blast

Some residents near Middletown, Iowa, have been sealing their windows and doors to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Boxes of painter’s tape and masks were outside of government buildings Tuesday for those who wanted them.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommended that all residents in Middletown and others within a 5-mile cone of the ammunition plant evacuate. Residents outside of the recommended evacuation zone were encouraged to shelter in place, close windows and doors and set their heaters to recirculate rather than pull in outside air.

Schools in the zone of the plume, as well as some businesses and government buildings, closed in preparation for the blast.

Controlled detonation planned for Wednesday morning

The detonation of 5 tons (4.54 metric tonnes) of lead azide is scheduled for around 10 a.m. EST, though the U.S. Army will give a more precise time after evaluating changing weather patterns.

The controlled explosion was initially planned for last Friday, but the time changed three times to allow for more favorable wind conditions and extra safety measures.

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