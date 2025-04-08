1 dead, two injured after fatal crash in Clay County, per FHP

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has died and two are injured after a head-on collision in Clay County on Monday.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on State Road-21 north of Dade Rd. at around 4:25 pm.

The report states that one vehicle was driving northbound, while the other was driving southbound.

The northbound vehicle had entered the southbound lane, where the front bumper collided with the driver’s side of the southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 72-year-old woman from Gainesville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger is in serious condition.

The driver of the northbound lane vehicle, a 69-year-old man from Keystone Heights, suffered from minor injuries.

