10 Days of Giving with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club’s annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2025 home games.

Each weekday from Monday, December 9 through Friday, December 20, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp’s Facebook page, and @JaxShrimp on X. Drawings will be held at 5 p.m.

Fans who have purchased a 2025 group outing or any ticket packages (Full Season Tickets, Weekender Plus Plan, Weekender Plan, Fireworks Plus Plan, Fireworks Plan) will be automatically entered as a part of the following schedules:

(Day 1) Monday, Dec. 9: Two suite tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

(Day 2) Tuesday, Dec. 10: 4 PNC Homeplate Club Seats to a Jumbo Shrimp game*

(Day 3) Wednesday, Dec. 11: 2025 season parking pass

(Day 4) Thursday, Dec. 12: Navy Blue Custom Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

(Day 5) Friday, Dec. 13: Watch fireworks from the field*

(Day 6) Monday, Dec. 16: Private Ballpark Tour*

(Day 7) Tuesday, Dec. 17: On-air interview with Scott and Matt

(Day 8) Wednesday, Dec. 18: 2 Jumbo Shrimp clubhouse chairs

(Day 9) Thursday, Dec. 19: Ceremonial first pitch*

(Day 10) Friday, Dec. 20: Free All-Inclusive Jumbo Shrimp Bold City Balcony for 12 people**

*mutually agreed upon date.

**mutually agreed upon date before the start of the season, must be used on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Sunday game.

