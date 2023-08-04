12-year-old girl shot in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting on 7100 Ken Knight Drive East.

When JSO arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl outside with a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening conditions.

Officers are still on the scene and the investigation is still active.

Read: JSO said car went off the road and into the Trout River, driver suffered minor injuries

JSO believes there are other people who know more information and may be involved with this crime. Officers are urging anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

Officers say they are not going to rest until they solve this case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to four murders in two separate cases that happened in 2022

Read: Pain at the pump; gas prices edge close to $4 a gallon in Florida

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.