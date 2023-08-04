JSO said car went off the road and into the Trout River, driver suffered minor injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Thursday night a car went off the road and ended up in the Trout River.

Action News Jax was at the scene and could see the car partially submerged.

A JSO officer on the scene was able to confirm that the driver suffered minor injuries. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also confirmed that the driver who ended up in the water was rescued.

Action News Jax did see a few light poles were out and a JEA truck was working close to where the car went into the river.

If more details become available this story will be updated.

