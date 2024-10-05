NBPD: 15-year-old cyclist killed in Neptune Beach crash while leaving Fletcher Highschool football game

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department (NBPD) reported that a 15-year-old boy died Friday night after a car struck him while he was riding his bike home from the Fletcher High School homecoming football game.

According to the NBPD, the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. in Neptune Beach near Penman Road.

Another child who was reportedly with the victim at the time was uninjured. Both the driver and several witnesses remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), which is examining contributing factors. While the driver has not been charged, the FHP will determine if charges are warranted based on their findings.

The boy’s family has requested privacy, and officials would not disclose whether the victim was a student at Fletcher High School.

Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and DCPS school board member April Carney joined the press briefing to mourn this loss.

