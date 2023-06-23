Local

18-year-old recovering after being shot in chest in Jacksonville Heights

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV and Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Police Tape (Brittney Donovan)

Jacksonville, Fl — An 18-year-old is recovering from injuries in a shooting overnight in Jacksonville Heights.

Police responded to Jaguar Drive W. late on Thursday night. JSO told media in an early morning news conference that the young woman was shot in the chest several times.

She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. According to JSO, two women were sitting in a car when someone approached and started shooting.

The women drove to a nearby gas station to call for help. The second person in the car was not shot, and was reportedly speaking with investigators.

No suspect description was provided by JSO.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

