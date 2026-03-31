Man, 68, arrested in 1984 rape and killing of woman in Waycross: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it arrested a 68-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with the 1984 rape and killing of Sandra Kaye Davis.

Freddie Lee Granger Jr., 68, of Ware County, is charged with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of rape and one count of aggravated assault, GBI said in a news release.

Davis was 22 years old when her body was found in Waycross more than 41 years ago. Investigators linked Granger to the crime through continued DNA testing conducted by the GBI and the Waycross Police Department.

WPD officers discovered Davis’s body on Sept. 1, 1984, beside a home on Kollock Street in Waycross. Investigators determined that she had been strangled. Following the discovery, local police requested that the GBI assist with the case.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted GBI and WPD in the long-term investigation, including the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI’s Cold Case Unit.

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Granger was booked into the Ware County Jail. The GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas led the efforts to locate and arrest him.

The investigation into Davis’ 1984 killing remains active. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling one-800-597-TIPS (8477) or through the GBI website.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be provided to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

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