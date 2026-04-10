2 of Clay County Sheriff’s Office own to play in Guns vs. Hoses hockey game before Icemen game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office will have two of its own participating in Saturday’s Guns vs. Hoses charity hockey game.

CCSO said on its Facebook page that Brett Fortin and Jason Sydorowicz will represent the organization in the game.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMT’s, paramedics, and military personnel from across Northeast Florida will be participating.

When you buy tickets, not only does it give you access to the Guns vs. Hoses game at 2:30 p.m., but also to the Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators game at 7 p.m.

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Both games are happening at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Use this link and select either Jason or Brett’s name when purchasing your tickets. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to Police/Fire charities.

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